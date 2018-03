[India], Mar 21 (ANI): A soldier was shot at in the broad daylight in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly on Wednesday.

Lance Naik Anil Kumar was taken to military hospital after he was shot at in B.I Bazaar, Cantonment area.

As soon as the news of shooting spread, several shops were shut down in the market.

The accused youth surrendered in the Cantonment Police Station, where the Army officers interrogated him. (ANI)