Soldiers being made to buy own clothes while govt makes empty slogans: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi hit out at the government for making "empty slogans" and accused it of asking soldiers to buy their own clothes and shoes.

He used a media report, which also claimed the Army is seeking to cut 50 per cent supply from state-run ordnance factories, to back his charge.

"MAKE (empty slogans and useless acronyms) IN INDIA.... meanwhile, make our soldiers buy their own clothes and shoes," Gandhi said on Twitter.