Soldiers brace cold wave to rehearse for Republic Day parade

[India], Jan 04 (ANI): The Indian Army on Thursday morning braced the extreme weather conditions in the national capital region (NCR) to rehearse for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath in the early hours.

As Delhi continues to be shrouded by dense fog for the fourth consecutive day, services at both the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport and the railway stations have been severely hit.

20 flights have been delayed at the Delhi airport, at the time of filing this report.

Moreover, hundreds of passengers at several railway stations in north India have been left stranded after multiple trains have been cancelled, delayed, and rescheduled over the last couple of days.

The low visibility has led to the cancellation of 12 trains, today. Also, 13 trains have been rescheduled and 49 are arriving late. The air quality in the national capital has been keeping under 'very poor' category as the fog has not been allowing the particulate matter to disperse. The weather condition is likely to remain the same for the next few days, according to the India Meteorological Department. (ANI)