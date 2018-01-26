Soldiers celebrate R-Day at Attari-Wagah border

-Wagah (Punjab) [India], January 26 (ANI): On the occasion of 69th Republic Day, celebration is being held at Attari-Wagah border.

The soldiers performed the flag hoisting ceremony and distributed sweets to celebrate the occasion.

The main function of the Republic Day is organised at Rajpath in the national capital where President Ram Nath Kovind commenced salute of the parade.

Under the custom to host a leader of a foreign country as the chief guest at the parade, this year, in a first, leaders of 10 ASEAN countries are the Chief Guests.

The tableaux of fourteen states and nine Central Ministries participated in the parade showcasing various themes. The security arrangements in the national capital have been has been tightened in view of the Republic Day celebrations. Thousands of armed personnel are keeping a tight vigil in Delhi and in border areas of the city to ensure a smooth passage of the celebrations.. (ANI)