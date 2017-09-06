Some forces are trying to change India's secular fabric: Tripura CM

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar has said that there are some forces in the country that had betrayed India's independent movement and are now trying to change the secular fabric of the country by trying to create a "Hindu Rashtra."

Speaking on the occasion of 'Teachers' Day', the Chief Minister Sarkar on Tuesday said, "Those who betrayed India's independent movement and acted as agents of the British Government are now active to change the secular fabric of the country to form a Hindu Rashtra." He, however, did not name any organisation or political party.

Clearing up the air, he asserted that his party was not against the Hindus or the Hinduism or any religion as such, but the country should be for people, irrespective of the religion, caste or creed. The Communist Party of India-Marxist further alleged that democracy and secularism, which are the mainstay of the country, are now under attack.