Some justice has been done: Rahul on Verma's reinstatement as CBI Director

[India] Jan 8 (ANI): Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that "some justice" has been done by the Supreme Court as the apex court has reinstated Alok Verma as CBI Director. "The court's verdict has proved that democracy will always fight back, and justice will always triumph," he said.

Talking to media persons after the Supreme Court's verdict in Alok Verma case, Rahul said: "The CBI chief had been removed at 1 am, because he was about to begin an investigation in the Rafale scam. Now that he has been reinstated, some justice has been done. Now, let us see what happens."

Congress president Rahul also targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi for allegedly sending Verma on forced leave and divesting him of all powers. "When the Prime Minister illegally removed Verma from his position, he insulted both the Constitution of India and the people of India," he said. "Today's Supreme Court verdict proves that democracy will fight back, and justice will always triumph," he added. "Where will NoMo hide? Now that all his skeletons are falling out of the closet," the Congress party also tweeted. Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court reinstated Verma as CBI Director, but has said that he would not take "major policy decisions." The apex court set aside the Central Vigilance Commission's (CVC) October 23, 2018 order, sending Verma on the forced leave. The Supreme Court has said that this case would be sent to a statutory committee for further referral, pending which Alok Verma could not take "major policy decisions" as CBI Director. In its observation, the Supreme Court observed the Central government should have referred Verma's case to the Select Committee comprising Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and Leader of the Opposition if it wished to initiate the process for the removal of CBI Director. (ANI)