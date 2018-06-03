Some reports about situation in Shillong untrue: Meghalaya CM

[India], June 3 (ANI): Taking note of the recent unrest in Shillong, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma said on Sunday that people are safe and that news about people being hungry and beaten up is not true.

"We met organisations coming from outside and today groups from Delhi have also realised news coming out actually isn't true. Fact that some people are displaced, hungry and beaten up, that's not true at all. People are very much safe and that is our commitment," Sangma said.

He assured that the ongoing issues between two communities will be resolved at the earliest.

"Yes, there are issues bothering different communities and these have been pending for last 20-30 years. We have asked for reports and we ensure we will find out an amicable solution to these issues. It can't be on streets but on table where we sit across and discuss it," he added. At present, curfew remains imposed, and internet services have been suspended in parts of the city. According to media reports, an argument broke out between two communities over parking, in Them Iew Mawlong area on Thursday. As the issue escalated, a shop and a house were set on fire on Friday. Also, five vehicles were also damaged and at least 10 people, including a senior police officer, were injured. The situation became so grave that the army conducted flag marches on Friday night, and authorities suspended Internet services in the city on Saturday to prevent the hate messages from spreading. (ANI)