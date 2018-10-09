Some women level allegations for money: Udit Raj on #MeToo

[India], Oct 9 (ANI): Strongly criticising the #MeToo campaign, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Udit Raj on Tuesday said every case should be examined individually, as there are some women who level allegations for the sake of money.

Speaking to ANI, Raj said: "This (#MeToo) should be looked after case by case. I have seen cases where it has become a habit of women to put allegations over a man, take Rs 2-4 lakhs and then look for another. There are honey-trap cases too."

He further reiterated that all cases should not be seen as one, " I accept that men do have such nature, but are all women perfect? I am saying it again that if somebody has exploited a woman then shot him - shoot at sight. I have said this on SC/ST Act too. But all such cases shouldn't be seen as one."

The BJP lawmaker further claimed that the movement has created a feeling of terror in India as men now avoid meeting women alone.

"I am not saying that casting couch and exploitation does not happen. We should see that the #MeToo campaign is helping people, but it has disadvantages too. Men have economic power, they have political power. Whether they are politicians or authorities, men now avoid meeting women alone. Why do they do so? This has created a feeling of terror," he said.

The BJP leader also expressed similar sentiments on Twitter where he wrote in Hindi, "How is it possible that a woman in a live-in relationship puts rape allegations over her partner and he goes to jail? These types of cases are happening one after the other these days. Isn't this blackmailing? #MeToo."

In another tweet he added, "#MeToo campaign is important, but what's the meaning of putting sexual harassment allegations on somebody after 10 years? How truth can be told after so many years in these cases? If wrong allegations would be put on somebody, then it should be thought how much harm it will do to his image. It's a wrong campaign to start."

Raj's statement comes at a time when multiple women from different fields have accused various men of sexual misconduct and sexual harassment - most talked about in recent past being actor Tanushree Dutta 's sexual misconduct allegations against actor Nana Patekar during the shooting of 'Horn Ok Pleassss' in 2008. (ANI)