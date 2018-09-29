Something big has happened: Rajnath hints at surgical strikes in Pak

New Delhi: Home Minister Rajnath Singh indicated that Indian forces may have hit Pakistani targets across the border with heavy artillery attack to avenge the brutal killing of a BSF trooper in unprovoked firing by the Pakistanis.

Referring to the killing of Narendra Singh on the International Border in Samba district, the minister said, "Kuchh hua hai, main bataunga nahin. Theek thaak hua hai. Vishwas rakhna theek thaak hua hai do teen din pehle. Aur aage bhi dekhiyega kya hoga. (Something has happened. I won't reveal it now. Something big has happened. Trust me, something really big has happened two-three days ago. And you will also see what happens in future)."

Sources in the BSF confirmed that Pakistan suffered significant casualties in the heavy retaliatory shelling. The minister said, "I had asked our BSF jawans not to fire the first bullet as Pakistan is our neighbour. However, if firing starts from across the border, I told jawans to hit back hard and not count the number of bullets fired." The disclosure came on the second anniversary of the surgical strike carried out on terror launch pads across the border to avenge the strike on the Army's Uri camp. Recalling the 2016 surgical strikes, Singh said, "I remember the day the prime minister, showing his strong will power, gave the go-ahead to the Army and our soldiers entered their territory and hit the enemy hard. Only one of our commandos sustained injuries."