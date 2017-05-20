Somnath Bharti's domestic violence case in trial court today

[India], May 20 (ANI): A Delhi Court on Saturday will take up the proceedings against AAP leader Somnath Bharti in a domestic violence.

The proceedings will start in the matter over a year after the charge sheet was filed.

Former law minister Bharti, who has been accused of domestic violence by his wife Lipika Mitra, is out on bail from Tihar Jail after he was granted bail by the Dwarka court.

The Supreme Court had earlier rejected the Bharti's bail plea and had asked him to approach a lower court.

The AAP MLA from Malviya Nagar Assembly, faces allegations of trying to kill his wife and endangering the life of an unborn child which his wife was carrying by unleashing his dog on her. (ANI)