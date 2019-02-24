Sonakshi Sinha, four others booked for 'cheating' event organiser

[India], Feb 24 (ANI): A case has been filed against actor Sonakshi Sinha and four others for allegedly not performing at an event in Delhi despite accepting payment for the same.

According to the complainant, Sonakshi had agreed to be a part of his show in Delhi on September 30 and even accepted Rs 37 lakh for the same. However, she refused to turn up at the last minute, he added.

"I tried convincing her (Sonakshi) a lot to perform at the event and even told her that I will incur huge losses if she doesn't come, but she refused to perform," he told ANI.

Moradabad DSP Gajraj Singh said an FIR has been lodged against the 'Dabanng' star and three others on charges of cheating. Investigation in the case is underway. (ANI)