Sonia elected leader of Congress Parliamentary Party

New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi was once again elected leader of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) at a meeting of party MPs at the Central Hall of Parliament on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by the party's 52 newly elected Lok Sabha MPs and Rajya Sabha members.

Gandhi, who represents Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli in Lok Sabha, is the chairperson of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted: