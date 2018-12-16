Sonia for strong mutual support between Cong, DMK

[India], Dec 16 (ANI): United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Sunday expressed her desire for a strong mutual support between the Congress and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), as they get ready to "wage a battle against political forces that are determined to" destroy India.

Speaking at a public rally, the UPA chairperson said: "It is my earnest desire that the mutual support of our parties to each other must remain strong and steadfast as when Dr Karunanidhi ji was guiding us, as we wage, all together, a battle against political forces that are determined to destroy our Constitutional values, our institutions, the idea of India as we know it."

Sonia further said that the opposition forces are united with the common objective of ousting the BJP-led government at the Centre and protect the nation's constitutional values. "As we stand shoulder-to-shoulder, let the message go to the people of Tamil Nadu, let the message go to the people of the country, that we are united and determined to protect and preserve our country's Constitution and the constitutional values that have built and sustained India over the last 70 year," the former Congress president said. Earlier in the day, Sonia Gandhi unveiled a statue late DMK chief Karunanidhi at the DMK headquarters in the city. The ceremony was also attended by Congress president Rahul Gandhi along with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and several leaders of the DMK. (ANI)