Sonia Gandhi condoles demise of Reema Lagoo

[India], May 18 (ANI): Congress President Sonia Gandhi has condoled the sudden demise of accomplished actress Reema Lagoo at the age of 59.

While expressing her thoughts about the veteran actress, in a message, Gandhi said, "A household name, Lagoo was a versatile actress, who portrayed an array of heart-warming characters on screen and had always left a lasting imprint on the hearts and minds of the viewer."

Gandhi further conveyed her solidarity to the family and friends of the departed soul.

Other politicos, who condoled the passing away of the 'Kal Ho Na Ho' star, are: MoS for information and broadcasting Rajyavardhan Rathore tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of actress #ReemaLagoo. A veteran of Marathi theatre & Hindi films, she will be remembered for her screen presence." BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma tweeted, ?"Sad to hear abt the demise of talented actress #ReemaLagoo. Sincere condolences to her family. #RIPReemaLagoo" BJP MP Poonam Mahajan wrote, "The demise of #ReemaLagoo ,veteran Marathi actress is a big loss to the film fraternity." Former chief minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot wrote, "My condolences on passing away of one of the finest actresses, #ReemaLagoo ji. She imbibed each role so naturally.May her soul rest in peace" The 'Tu Tu Mai Mai' star passed away at wee hours on Thursday, following a severe cardiac arrest. The actress was born on February 3 in 1958 and appeared in Marathi, Hindi films and television shows, serving the industry for nearly four decades. She is known for her roles in movies like 'Hum Aapke Hain Kaun,' 'Kal Ho Na Ho' and 'Vaastav' and TV shows like 'Shrimaan Shrimati' and 'Tu Tu Main Main'. Currently, Lagoo was working for the TV soap 'Namkaran,' where she was portraying the character Dayawanti Mehta. (ANI)