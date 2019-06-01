Sonia Gandhi elected as CPP leader

New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi is elected as the leader of Congress parliamentary party at the crucial meet that took place on Saturday.

#Visuals Sonia Gandhi has been elected as Chairperson of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP). pic.twitter.com/hDapq8FkJ3 — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2019

The meeting was presided by United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi and attended by all 52 newly-elected MPs.

Smt. Sonia Gandhi elected as the leader of Congress Parliamentary Party!



She says, ‘we thank the 12.13 Cr voters for reposing faith in the Congress Party’. pic.twitter.com/H4z9i3dN8B — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) June 1, 2019 Ex- PM Manmohan Singh has proposed Sonia's name.