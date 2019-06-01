  1. Sify.com
Sonia Gandhi elected as CPP leader

Last Updated: Sat, Jun 01, 2019 11:15 hrs
Sonia gandhi

New Delhi: Sonia Gandhi is elected as the leader of Congress parliamentary party at the crucial meet that took place on Saturday.

The meeting was presided by United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi and attended by all 52 newly-elected MPs.

Ex- PM Manmohan Singh has proposed Sonia's name.

