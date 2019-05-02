Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli: Teach lesson to those who made false promises

[India] May 2, (ANI): UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Thursday criticised the BJP government while asking the voters to teach a lesson to those who made false promises.

Addressing a public rally in her Lok Sabha constituency Rae Bareli Sonia said, "Starting from Rs 15 lakh to every citizen, 2 crore new jobs and doubling farmers' income, PM Modi promised many things. Farmers have now understood that promise to double their income was a jumla (election gimmick) and youths are still looking for jobs."

Hitting out at the government for burdening small traders with GST and demonetisation Sonia said, "GST and demonetisation have ruined the business of small traders while the government has opened the national treasure for big industrialists."

Accusing the government of stalling the development initiatives initiated by the Congress regime in Rae Bareli constituency, Sonia said, "The government has stalled the development programmes initiated by the UPA government. This government is also deliberately blocking the policies started by our government in favour of the farmers."

Taking on the BJP government on the issue of nationalism Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi said, "Farmers are reeling under heavy loans and not getting due price for their produce. On the other hand, farmers are forced to keep awake the whole night guarding their fields from stray animals. They call themselves chowkidar and talk about nationalism. What use is their nationalism of, if it cannot keep farmers and their fields safe?"

Reminding the voters of many unfinished development initiatives Priyanka said, "There are many unfinished initiatives and it is imperative for you to strengthen Sonia Ji and vote for the Congress government in order to get these projects completed."

Rae Bareli is going to polls on May 6. Elections in Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to be held in all seven phases starting from April 11 and ending on May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23. (ANI)