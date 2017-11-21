Sonia Gandhi, Manmohan Singh among Congress' star campaigners for Gujarat polls

New Delhi: Congress President Sonia Gandhi, former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and party Vice President Rahul Gandhi are among the 40 star campaigners for the party for the Gujarat Assembly elections scheduled on December 9 and 14.





Among the other senior leaders who are star campaigners are AICC General Secretary in-charge of Gujarat Ashok Gehlot, Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Anand Sharma, Gujarat Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki and others.



Randeep Singh Surjewala and Jyotiraditya Scindia are also on the list.

The Congress on Sunday released its first list of 77 candidates for the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections.

The party on Monday released the second list of 13 candidates for the first phase of polls, including four new contestants in place of candidates announced earlier. The party has now fielded Bhikhabhai Joshi in place of Amit Thummar in Junagarh, Jaish Patel instead of Kiran Thakur in Bharuch, Dhirubhai Gajera in place of Prafulbhai C. Togadiya in Varachha Road seat, and Ashok Jirawala from Kamrej in place of Nilesh Kumbani. The list also include the name of Mithul Donga from Rajkot East, Dinesh Chovatiya from Rajkot South, and Meraman Goriya from Dwarka seat.

The Gujarat elections will be held in two phases on December 9 and 14. The counting of the votes will be held on December 18.