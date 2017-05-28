Sonia Gandhi to constitute committee: Lalu on Presidential polls

[India], May 28 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday said that Congress president Sonia Gandhi will be constituting a committee which will come up with names of possible candidates for the post of President and Vice-President.

Yadav said that leaders of 17 political parties gathered to take the vital decision.

"Meeting took place in a good cordial atmosphere. This is the first time we all sat after completion of three years of Modi government. We discussed on election of President, Vice President; authorized Sonia ji to form committee," said Yadav after attending meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

With President Pranab Mukherjee's term drawing to a close, there were reports that the Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat was being considered as one of the leading contenders for the coveted post. Shiv Sena, through its mouthpiece Saamna, also threw its weight behind Bhagwat. (ANI)