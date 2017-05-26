Sonia Gandhi's 'Unity' lunch invites 17 Opposition parties

New Delhi: Congress president Sonia Gandhi hosted a lunch for the leaders of the opposition parties in the capital on Friday. On the menu was the upcoming Presidential election. The leaders discussed a joint candidate for President to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance's nominee. The meeting is seen as a show of strength by the opposition parties on the day that the National Democratic Alliance government completes three years in office.

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, however, was not invited for the lunch meeting as his party has so far not taken part in any joint opposition programme.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bahujan Samaj Party's Mayawati, RJD chief Lalu Prasad, CPI-M's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D Raja, DMK's Kanimozhi and JD-U leader Sharad Yadav, who is himself a possible contender for the top constitutional post are among those who attended Mrs Gandhi's lunch. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, former PM Manmohan Singh, other senior Congress leaders like Ahmed Patel, Ghulam Nabi Azad and AK Antony are also part of the meeting. Gandhi personally called up opposition leaders and invited them for today's lunch in parliament library. Banerjee met PM Modi on Thursday. The West Bengal Chief Minsiter said she did not discuss the topic of the Presidential candidate with the Prime Minister. Sources said the opposition is unlikely to decide on a candidate for President just yet. Most of them will also meet after a week in Chennai, for DMK chief M Karunanidhi's birthday celebrations. They are also expected to wait and watch who the BJP picks as its candidate.