[India], Jan 30 (ANI): Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his 70th death anniversary, here at Rajghat.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi, earlier in the day, paid his homage Mahatma Gandhi here at Gandhi Smriti.

Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated on this day in 1948. This day is also observed as Martyrs Day by the nation. (ANI)