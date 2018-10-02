Sonia, Rahul pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on 149th birth anniversary

[India], Oct 2 (ANI): United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat today, on his 149th birth anniversary.

The day also marks the launch of 150th-anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi.

Paying homage to the Father of the Nation, Rahul tweeted, "Gandhiji is not an immobile statue, he is a living set of ideas and values flowing through India. Truth and non-violence, which he lived for and was killed for, are the foundation of our country. True patriots must protect them."

Earlier in the day, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. (ANI)