Sonia, Rahul, Priyanka pay tribute to Rajiv Gandhi on death anniversary

[India], May 21 (ANI): United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary for Uttar Pradesh East Priyanka Gandhi Vadra paid floral tribute to late prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his death anniversary at Veer Bhumi here on Tuesday morning.

Priyanka's husband Robert Vadra was also present with the Gandhi family and also paid obeisance.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and former President Pranab Mukherjee paid homage to the former prime minister.

Born on August 20, 1944, Rajiv Gandhi had represented Uttar Pradesh's Amethi parliamentary constituency four times. A recipient of Bharat Ratna, Rajiv Gandhi served as the sixth Prime Minister of India from 1984 to 1989. He took office after the assassination of his mother, then prime minister Indira Gandhi in 1984. Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE) suicide bomber during an election rally in Tamil Nadu's Sriperumbudur on May 21, 1991. He was cremated at Veer Bhumi, located on the banks of the river Yamuna. (ANI)