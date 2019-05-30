Sonia, Rahul to attend Modi's swearing-in

[India], May 29 (ANI): United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be attending Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on Thursday.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad will also attend the ceremony in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sonia had attended Modi's swearing-in in 2014.

President Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers.

Heads of national and regional parties have been invited for the ceremony. (ANI)