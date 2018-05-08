Sonia to PM Modi: Speeches cannot fill empty stomachs

[India] May 8 (ANI): United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday cornered Prime Minister Narendra Modi by saying that he is a good orator but speeches cannot fill empty stomachs.

Campaigning for the Congress here, the former Congress president took a dig at Prime Minister Modi and said, "Modi ji is proud of the fact that he is a very good orator, I agree with this. He speaks like an actor. I'll be happy if his speeches can end hunger of the country but speeches cannot fill empty stomachs, food is needed for that."

"Modi ji has a zeal for Congress-free India. Leave Congress-free India, he cannot even tolerate anyone in front of himself," she added.

She also accused the Prime Minister of spreading lies and distorting historical facts for his political motives.

The UPA Chairperson alleged that Prime Minister Modi did not meet Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who wanted an appointment to discuss the issue of draught-hit farmers.

"Farmers of Karnataka have been suffering due to drought, your CM Siddaramaiah wanted to meet PM over this issues but he refused. By doing this he has insulted not only the farmers but also the state of Karnataka," Gandhi said.

The UPA Chairperson alleged that Modi government even provided least drought compensation to Congress-led Karnataka

"All states that suffered drought were given compensation (by the Centre), Karnataka was provided with the least. This was like rubbing salting into the wounds of farmers. I ask Modi ji, is this your 'sabka-saath, sabka-vikas?" Gandhi asked.

She said that the Congress has worked for Karnataka's development and has made it Number one state in the country despite Centre's bias towards the state.

"You must know that the Central Government is working in a biased manner when it comes to Karnataka. Congress made Karnataka country's number 1 state and started numerous schemes for people," Gandhi said.

"We (Congress) have worked tirelessly for the poor. We started Mahatma Gandhi NREGA scheme which was objected by the Bharatiya Janata Party and by Modi Ji," she added.

Sonia Gandhi's public appearance came after Prime Minister Modi on Sunday said that Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Rahul Gandhi are out on bail in connection with Rs. 5000 crore.

"Congress President and Sonia Gandhi must answer people why they are out on 'Zamaanat' (bail). They are out on bail in connection with Rs. 5000 crore scam. The party whose chiefs are out on bail are questioning us!" Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a rally in Hubli.

Ruling Congress, BJP, and Janata Dal (Secular) are leaving no stone unturned to become victorious in upcoming assembly elections in Karnataka, where voting will be held on May 12, 2018. The counting of votes and announcement of result will take place on May 15, 2018. (ANI)