Sonia's throwback pictures proof of Rajiv Gandhi's knack for photography

[India], Dec 21 (ANI): It seems like apart from being a dynamic leader, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi also had the skills for photography, and Sonia Gandhi's recent throwback pictures prove the same.

The Congress party recently took to their Instagram account to share some 'Throw Back Thursday' pictures. The post captioned "The grace and charm of #SoniaGandhi captured through the lens of #RajivGandhi," featured the pictures of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson from when she was young.

The pictures are a flashback to when Sonia Gandhi did not have the responsibility of one of India's largest political party. While it might be hard to imagine the politician wearing anything other than her signature cotton saree, in the pictures, Sonia can be seen donning western clothes. Everything about the snaps, from the perfectly applied lipstick and 'kajal' to the shining long black hair falling over her shoulder, to a small but bright smile, radiates a feeling of happiness, which has been beautifully captured by her late husband Rajiv Gandhi. Sonia Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi got married back in February 1968. The two welcomed their son, Rahul Gandhi in 1970 and their daughter, Priyanka Gandhi in 1972. It was only after the sudden death of her husband in 1991, that Sonia Gandhi decided to enter the profound world of Indian politics, and has been an inseparable part of it ever since. (ANI)