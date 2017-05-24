Sonu Nigam quits Twitter, rants at length in support of Paresh Rawal, Abhijeet Bhattacharya

1 Hello Press, Twitteratis, Tweeples and Tweetios, get ready to take screen shots of my following messages for they won't remain here 4 long

— Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017 The singer, who claims to have a balanced approach, feels that the media is divided and the social networking site is full of "some nationalists, some just cold blooded pseudos".

"People blessing you on one hand; and some wishing Death upon you. Even some young Girls and Boys and Kids behave like terrorists", he tweeted.

Sonu Nigam defended Paresh Rawal and said if "a woman can endorse a picture of Gautam Gambhi in the front of the Army jeep", why should be the actor criticised for doing the same.

Referring to Paresh Rawal's comment on author Arundhati Roy, he said since Arundhati has the right to have an opinion about Kashmir even other "other billion Indians have the right to feel let down too".

Nigam, in a tweet, wrote that people have "stopped being humans" and are nothing beyond proud Muslims, Hindus, Pakistanis, and Indians.

9 And we have stopped being Humans. We are nothing beyond Proud Muslims, Hindus, Pakistanis, Indians.Gosh.Such arrogance 4 being so stupid? — Sonu Nigam (@sonunigam) May 24, 2017

He went on to accuse former JNUSU Vice-President Shehla Rashid of provocating supporters by accusing that BJP is involved in a sex racket. The singer argued that if Abhijeet's account has been deleted then why not Rashid's.

"Where's the Balance? How is it all so one sided? Why is everyone so Angry here on Twitter? Why can't there be a Sensible discussion?"(sic), he tweeted.