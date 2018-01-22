Soon Delhi will face elections: Kapil Mishra

[India], Jan. 21 (ANI): Hours after 20 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs were disqualified on Sunday, suspended party leader Kapil Mishra said Delhi would soon face elections.

"This is the win of Indian Constitution. Today, Arvind Kejriwal must have realised that nothing is bigger than the Constitution and law. Now, he also should not raise questions on the EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines), the EC (Election Commission), and also President of India. he (Kejriwal) should be ready to face elections. Delhi will be going for elections soon and a new government will be formed," Mishra told ANI.

AAP MLAs, accused of holding the 'office of profit', were disqualified from the Delhi Assembly today after President Ram Nath Kovind approved the EC's recommendation in the matter. "Having considered the matter in the light of the opinion expressed by the Election Commission, I, Ram Nath Kovind, president of India, in exercise of the powers...do here hold that the aforesaid 20 members of the Delhi legislative assembly stand disqualified from being members of the said assembly," read a notification issued by the law ministry. The EC on Friday recommended to the president that 20 AAP MLAs should be disqualified from the assembly. Initially, the petition was directed at 21 MLAs, but one MLA, named Jarnail Singh, resigned last year to contest in the Punjab elections. (ANI)