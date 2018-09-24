Soon, drone cameras will monitor Odisha's Naxal-affected areas

[India], Sep 24 (ANI): Odisha Director General of Police (DGP) Rajendra Prasad Sharma informed that the police will procure drone cameras for the surveillance of severely Naxal-affected districts to augment security.

Drones will be used by Odisha police to watch the movement of Naxals in Malkangiri and Koraput districts.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "We will buy some drones in this financial year. The first drone that we are buying will be used for surveillance of severely Naxal-affected districts to augment security."

The DGP further said that the state police has also decided to use the drones for surveillance and traffic management during the Men's Hockey World Cup, scheduled to take place from November 28 to December 16 in Bhubaneswar. In the initial stages, the police will use drones with 60 minutes of endurance time and night vision. (ANI)