Sopore encounter concludes, search operation begins

[India], Dec 13 (ANI): The encounter that began between security forces and terrorists in Baratkalan Gund Mohalla yesterday, concluded on Thursday morning.

"The exchange of fire between terrorists and security forces has stopped," said the sources. The security forces have begun the search operation now.

The troops of 179 Battalion of CRPF, Special Operation Group (SOG), 22 RR, CRPF Range Quick Action Team, Baramulla, carried out the encounter.

The identity and group affiliation of the terrorists is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited. (ANI)