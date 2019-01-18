South African Tourism Minister to visit India from Jan 23

[India], Jan 18 (ANI): Eyeing enhancement of tourism trade with India, South Africa's Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom will undertake a four-day visit here from January 23.

Hanekom, during the visit to Mumbai and New Delhi, will engage with key representatives of the Indian travel and tourism ecosystem including trade partners.

He will seek key market insights in an effort to further grow outbound tourism from the region by deepening awareness for South Africa's diverse tourism offering and addressing barriers to growth, a statement issued on behalf of South Africa Tourism department said.

The visit will coincide with the India trip by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, who will be the Chief Guest on this year's Republic Day. Speaking about the visit, Neliswa Nkani, Hub Head for Middle East, India and South East Asia, South African Tourism said, "The visit reaffirms India as a key market and our commitment to deepen our engagement." During the visit, "we intend to address a range of challenges and have constructive, solutions-driven discussions with the tourism trade on how to meet the growing demand for our destination from India," Nkani added. (ANI)