South India science fair begins

[India], Jan 8 (ANI): Deputy Chief Ministers of Telangana Kadiyam Srihari and Mohammed Mehmood Ali on Monday inaugurated the Southern India Science fair 2018 at Secundrabad St Patricks school here.

State Home Minister Nayani Narasimha Reddy and other higher officials were also present at the event.

Ali, while addressing the event, said, "I cordially greet the officials on the stage. I am very happy to be a part of this meeting. Scientists are very important for the country".

"Our chief minister has kept about 500 schools in the state for the development of students. He even opened several homes for SC and ST children. We did not have food to eat but scientists did many researches and made the agriculture successful. Every student has to study well and become a great person", he added.

Meanwhile, Srihari also said, "we are going to arrange a tour for the students who have visited Hyderabad for this fair. It is our responsibility to take care of the exhibition and accommodation of them". "Students can gain knowledge more by attending such type of science fairs. I request all the children to develop more skills in maths, science and environment. I request the Indian government education department to provide funds to organize more such Science fairs for the development of our country", he added. (ANI)