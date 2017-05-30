South Korean company to set up plant in Chhattisgarh

[India] May 30 (ANI): A South Korean telecom company would be investing Rs. 130 crore to set up mobile equipments manufacturing unit in Chhattisgarh.

"The representatives from Sung Ha Telecom company met Chief Minister Raman Singh and gave in-principle consent to set up its mobile phone manufacturing plant in Naya Raipur - the upcoming new capital of Chhattisgarh," said a state government release.

"The South Korean company would be investing around Rs 130 crore and it is expected that next year the work on the project would be started," added the release.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Sing along with state delegation is in South Korea and Japan tour to attract investors in his mineral rich state. Singh on Tuesday addressed the South Korean businessmen at Seoul. The Chief Minister told the South Korean businesses that Chhattisgarh is front runner in list of states where the governmental policies are business friendly. "Chhattisgarh has skilled workforce, the cost of setting up industries is low and the government is business friendly," said Singh. Earlier, a presentation was made to highlight the business opportunities in Chhattisgarh. (ANI)