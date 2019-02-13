South Korean national dies in glider crash near Panchgani, one arrested

[India], Feb 13 (ANI): A 45-year-old South Korean national died during a paragliding event near Panchgani in Maharashtra's Satara district on Tuesday and a Mumbai-based man has been arrested in this connection, police said on Wednesday.

The South Korean, identified as Sang Oh, came to India on a tourist visa on February 10.

According to police, the glider who died on Tuesday had strayed away and slid down into the forest areas after taking off from Rajpuri.

Rescue team immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

After the postmortem, police handed over his body to the Korean embassy. A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against the firm which organised the event, police said. (ANI)