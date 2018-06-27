South West Monsoon progressing as per expectations-Expert

[India], June 27 (ANI): The South West Monsoon is normal and progressing as per expectations over and across the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a scientist at the meteorological department here said on Wednesday.

"There will be light to moderate rains in the coming days. An upper air cyclonic circulation lies over Odisha and the adjoining north coast of the Bay of Bengal and West Bengal, and extends upto 7.6 kilometers above main sea level tilting towards south west,"

Rajarao, Scientist B at the Indian Meteorologicial Department (IMD) told ANI.

"Coming to rainfall activity, it is fairly widespread. Rain has occurred in coastal Andhra Pradesh. Scattered rain has been reported in Telangana. Isolated rain has been reported in Rayalaseema. All of this in the last 24 hours. The South West Monsoon is normal over the two states. It is advancing and will cover North India, Central India and North East India soon," he added.

"Today and tomorrow, rains will occur in Telangana, with one or two place receiving heavy rains. Even in coastal Andhra Pradesh today, there is heavy rainfall at one or two places and light to moderate rains will occur tomorrow at many places. As far as Rayalaseema is concerned, isolated rains will occur for the next two days," Rajarao said.

Shezi Shikawath, a student, told ANI, "Today, the weather is very pleasant and I like such weather. I really like the rainy season compared to other seasons. It won't be sultry and we can enjoy the weather. I generally hang out with my friends in this season for relaxation. I will not carry any umbrella with me because I enjoy getting drenched in the rain."

Lasya, another student, told ANI, "I actually don't like rains and the rainy season. The other seasons are better. In the rainy season, water gets stagnant and there will be traffic jams on the road. Even water logging will be seen on the roads and it will stink because of the wetness. I will carry a rain coat with me when I go out to avoid falling sick." (ANI)