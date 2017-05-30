South-west monsoon to drench Kerala today

[India], May 30 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has asserted that South-West monsoon is set to hit Kerala by today.

South Kerala has already received heavy rainfall, but few places in the state's northern parts are yet to receive rains, which is expected to improve by end of the day.

As per the meteorological department, rain and thundershowers are expected to occur at most places in Kerala in the next five-days.

While strong winds from westerly direction with speed of 45-55 kmph are expected off Kerala coast and over Lakshadweep Island. (ANI)