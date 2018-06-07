South-West monsoon to hit Telangana in 24 hrs: IMD

[India], June 7 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday predicted that the state of Telangana will be hit by the south-west monsoon in the next 24 hours.

Speaking to ANI, IMD Scientist, Raja Rao said, "The south-west monsoon has advanced in some parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema today. It is likely to enter into Telangana in the next 24 hours particularly in south Telangana and central Telangana. At present one upper air cyclonic circulation over the west central Bay of Bengal adjoining the north-west Bay of Bengal which extends from 2.1 Kms to 4.5 Kms and under its influence a low-pressure area may develop during next 48 hours in the north bay of Bengal. So automatically the monsoon rains will increase due to this low-pressure area."

"Since yesterday 8.30 pm 8 am today five parts of the Telangana have received a rainfall of 8 cm, which comes under heavy rainfall. As far as the coastal Andhra Pradesh is concerned Guntur district, Mangalagiri have received 8 cm of rainfall and other places also received widespread rainfall in the last 24 hours. In Rayalaseema, only light to moderate rains have been observed in the subdivisions," he informed. Last week, the southwest monsoon arrived in Kerala, three days ahead of its normal date. (ANI)