Southern states lag behind in girl sex ratio

Shockingly, the number of girl children born for every 1,000 boys– was 877 in 2016, a decline of 26 points since 2006, according to the data collected by the Office of the Registrar General of India using the Civil Registration System that has been taken up annually.

With the exception of Kerala, the southern states have witnessed dramatic drops between 2006 and 2016.

Karnataka has dropped steadily from an SRB of 1,004 in 2006 to 896 in 2016. Tamil Nadu stood sixth from the bottom on the list with its ratio falling from 939 to 840 in the same time frame, after hitting an all-time low of 818 in 2015.

In Telangana, it fell from 954 in 2013, when the state was formed, to 881 while Andhra Pradesh reportedly saw a steep drop from 971 in 2015 to 806 in 2016. Kerala was the only southern state to record an increase; the ratio rose by 10 points from 944 to 954 during this period. During the 2007-2016 period, Odisha’s child sex ratio at birth fell by 61 points and that of Uttarakhand by 44 points. In 2016, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan had the worst sex ratio at birth of 806. This was followed by Uttarakhand with 825 and Bihar with 837 girl children for every 1,000 boys. Tamil Nadu came fifth with 840 births, the data showed. Punjab (857), Odisha (858), Jharkhand (863) and Haryana (865) were the other poor performers. Northeastern states such as Sikkim (999), Nagaland (967), Arunachal Pradesh (964), Mizoram (964) and Tripura (917) were among the best performers in 2016. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands (987), Chhattisgarh (980) and Daman and Diu (974) also performed well. According to activist Sabu George, there was a problem of declining sex ratios in southern states. But, he said, the 2016 figures were too low even taking that in consideration. “I think there is a problem in the birth registration system in some districts in these states, which is pulling the overall ratio down,” he was quoted as saying.