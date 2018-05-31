SP beats BJP in UP's Noorpur Assembly seat





The SP candidate is supported by the entire opposition, including Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Rashtriya Lok Dal, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.





It was Lokendra Pratap Singh's death in a road accident in February that had necessitated the bye-elections held on Monday, which saw a 61 per cent voter turnout.





As per the Election Commission, the counting in the Noorpur assembly seat in Bijnore district began amid tight security at 8 a.m.



