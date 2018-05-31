SP beats BJP in UP's Noorpur Assembly seat

Lucknow: The Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate from Noorpur assembly seat, Naeem-ul-Hasan has defeated his nearest BJP rival Avani Singh by a margin of 6,211 votes.
Hasan began leading right from the word go during the counting of the postal ballots and has since been increasing the margin against Singh, the widow of the Bharatiya Janata Party legislator Lokendra Pratap Singh.
The SP candidate is supported by the entire opposition, including Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Rashtriya Lok Dal, Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party.
It was Lokendra Pratap Singh's death in a road accident in February that had necessitated the bye-elections held on Monday, which saw a 61 per cent voter turnout.
As per the Election Commission, the counting in the Noorpur assembly seat in Bijnore district began amid tight security at 8 a.m.
There are 10 candidates in the fray but the direct contest was between the BJP and SP.