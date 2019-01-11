SP-BSP alliance an attempt to save their existence: Adityanath

[India], Jan 11 (ANI): Taking a jibe at the 'Mahagathbandhan' (grand alliance) in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that the alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is nothing but an attempt made by the two parties to save their own existence.

Speaking to reporters here, Adityanath said, "It (SP-BSP alliance) is an attempt to save their own existence and nothing else. The public knows the truth and they will vote accordingly."

Meanwhile, Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said there will be no impact of the SP-BSP alliance in Uttar Pradesh.

SP and BSP have been in talks for weeks for going together in the 2019 general elections that are scheduled for April-May. Meeting of both the parties in Delhi last week raised a lot of talk over reports that the two had decided on an alliance in Uttar Pradesh. All eyes are set on a joint press conference convened by SP chief Akhilesh Yadav and BSP supremo Mayawati on Saturday noon in Lucknow, with many believing that both the leaders may announce their alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Last year, Akhilesh and Mayawati had decided to clear their differences and contested as well as won three by-polls. The victory gave hope to both the parties that if they team up, they can pull voters away from the BJP. (ANI)