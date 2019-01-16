SP-BSP alliance an illusion, it will favour Congress: Dinesh Sharma

[India], Jan 16 (ANI): Even as the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) left out the Congress and forged an alliance in Uttar Pradesh, state's Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma alleged that all three parties are working together.

Sharma while speaking with ANI, urged people to not fall for the illusion created by the SP, BSP and Congress. As even if they vote for the newly stitched alliance it will work in the favor of Rahul Gandhi -led party.

The SP-BSP alliance was formalised on Saturday at a joint presser by Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.

"The main reason behind making an alliance is because these people have become restless. They have joined hands just to get back into power. The governments in Uttar Pradesh and in Centre are working transparently. This can be an alliance of politicians, their ideologies, but it would be hard to tell whether it will continue after their loss in the upcoming elections. There can't be an alliance between their workers," Dinesh Sharma told media here. "Congress, SP and BSP all work together. All these parties are scared of Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite contesting separately in the general elections, if they will win any seats, then it will definitely benefit the Congress party. I want to tell people that giving Congress and SP-BSP separate votes is an illusion," he added. The SP and the BSP will contest on 38 seats each, while they will not field their candidate against Congress president Rahul Gandhi in Amethi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Rae Bareli. They have also kept two seats for the smaller parties. Meanwhile, the Congress has said that it would contest on all 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh in the general election, expected in April-May (ANI)