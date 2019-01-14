SP-BSP alliance strong enough to wipe out BJP from UP: Tejaswi Yadav

[India] Jan 14 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejaswi Yadav on Monday said that Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) alliance is strong enough to wipe out BJP from Uttar Pradesh in the forthcoming general elections.

"SP-BSP alliance is enough to give a tough fight to BJP in Uttar Pradesh in the forthcoming general elections. Not only in Uttar Pradesh, but the BJP would also be wiped out from Bihar. BJP and its allies will not win a single seat in these two states because the SP-BSP alliance will show the right direction to the country."

Further targeting both BJP and RSS, the RJD leader said they were attempting to implement "Nagpuriya law in the country by removing the Constitution of BR Ambedkar."

The announcement of the SP-BSP alliance has fulfilled the dream of his father, Lalu Yadav, said Tejaswi adding that his father had several times pitched for such a tie-up in 2017 Assembly election.

Continuing with his tirade against BJP, Tejaswi asserted: "A state of undeclared emergency has been prevailing in the country. The Centre is busy in tampering with the Constitution, attempting to end reservation and using and ruining institutions like CBI."

"CBI and ED are no longer agencies, they have now become alliance partners of the BJP. Lalu ji is in jail only because Modi ji saw him as a threat. Not only this, even journalists have lost their jobs because they wrote against the Centre. They have sent actors back to Pakistan," the RJD leader pointed out.

On the case filed against Akhilesh for allegedly approving 14 mining leases in Hamirpur, Tejaswi said: "Modi ji is trying to build a negative perception of the leaders in the opposition parties across the country to win the upcoming general elections. However, the Lok Sabha election results will bring the reality before the people to know how BJP has fooled the nation."

Tejaswi congratulated BSP supremo Mayawati and Akhilesh for the alliance in the national interest and underlined that "it was a necessary step in light of the situation prevailing in the country right now. Those who were slaves of the British are in power right now".

Highlighting that Congress president Rahul Gandhi has also shown support to the SP-BSP alliance, Tejaswi said: "Our only aim is to defeat BJP. Rahul has said that whether we are in the alliance or not, BJP should not win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections."

Meanwhile, Akhilesh said that with Tejaswi's support to the SP-BSP alliance, people's trust in them will be strengthened. He criticised Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the kind of language used by him.

In a tongue in cheek manner, Akhilesh said: "Our Chief Minister is really good, he gives out the message of 'Thok Do', he says if you've got guts then show us. He even asked us to plead before his government... .Why should we plead?" (ANI)