SP-BSP alliance will hamper country's progress: Adityanath

[India], Mar. 14 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that the political bargaining between Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) would hamper country's progress.

He was talking to ANI after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls to SP.

"The results are unexpected and we will definitely review the results. We will formulate the strategy to tackle the political bargaining of the SP and the BSP, which has been forged to stop the progress of the state and country, in 2019 General Elections," Adityanath said.

Maintaining that the party would review the results, the UP Chief Minister congratulated the new Members of Parliament from Gorakhpur and Phulpur. When asked about the reason behind the BJP's defeat, Adityanath said, "When the elections were announced then SP, BSP and Congress fielded separate candidates. But in the midway, the SP and the BSP entered into a political bargaining for the Rajya Sabha polls. We failed to realize its impact and overconfidence is one of the reasons. We will definitely find out the reasons behind the defeat of the BJP candidates." The chief minister, however, said the local issues generally dominate bypolls and the 2019 general elections would be on the national issues. "Local issues dominate bypolls. Apart from it, peoples' inclination and vote percentage also impact the results. There will be national issues in the general elections and local issues will be diluted. People aim at big target when they consider issues related to national interests," Adityanath said. (ANI)