SP-BSP ally not to affect BJP in 2019 LS polls: UP Dy CM

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): SP-BSP ally will not have any adverse impact on BJP's prospects in the upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state, said Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday.

"The nation is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The people want to see him again for the second term as India's Prime Minister," said Maurya while commenting on the possible poll alliance between the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in Uttar Pradesh for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

Talking ANI, Deputy Chief Minister Maurya said: "Whether the SP-BSP ally or not, BJP has nothing to say on it nor the alliance will affect us. The country is firmly with Modi ji. The people want to see him as the Prime Minister again." "BJP is not bothered about the alliance or 'Mahagathbandhan'. Our party remains committed to the issue of Ram temple," he added. After the reports that BSP and SP held a meeting on Saturday to discuss the future plans for the coalition, Congress' state in-charge of PL Punia told ANI, "The chiefs of Samajwadi Party and BSP held a meeting and discussions were held over the alliance." "Both the political parties (SP and BSP) are independent to take their own decisions. How can a third person interfere," he added. Punia further said, "Our Congress president Rahul Gandhi has clarified that every state and region will make efforts for forging a coalition from their own end so that the UPA returns to power in 2019. Talks are going on in various states. In UP, if the BSP and the SP have decided to go solo, it is their independent decision." (ANI)