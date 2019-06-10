SP, BSP and Cong play politics of fear: Rajnath Singh

[India], May 15 (ANI): Opposition parties especially those in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Congress have contributed to fuelling politics of fear, alleged Union Minister Rajnath Singh here on Tuesday.

"Be it the Congress, the SP or BSP, all of them have always badmouthed the BJP and fueled fear among the minorities to gain their support. Modiji has said 'sabka saath, sabka vikaas', we do not want divisions in the name of caste, creed or religion," Singh said at an election rally here.

The union home minister put the blame on the Congress for defaming the country on the international platform but added that the party was a failure and it was apparent by the recent happenings. "Congress tried its level best to blemish the good name of India continuously but it failed. their failure was proven when the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which is a body of 57 Islamic countries, invited India after 50 years, despite protests by Pakistan. This is the face of India today," he said. Singh was campaigning for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally Apna Dal's sitting MP Anupriya Patel. Patel, also a Union Minister, has again been given the ticket from the Mirzapur parliamentary seat. Uttar Pradesh saw polling in six phases of the Lok Sabha elections and will also hold polling for 14 seats in the seventh and the final phase. The counting of votes will begin on May 23. (ANI)