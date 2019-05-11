SP, BSP and Congress hinder development by dividing society: Adityanath

[India], May 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused the SP, BSP and the Congress of putting roadblocks on the development of the state by dividing the society for their benefits.

"The SP, BSP and the Congress never thought of developing the state, had they thought of this they would not have divided the society. Arson, riots, mob violence, clashes used to happen daily under previous governments. Every day, they looted public funds, rations reserved for the poor in the state," Adityanath said at an election rally here.

He also accused the previous governments of hindering the celebration of religious festivals in UP by allowing goons to wreak havoc. He said this practice was stopped as soon as his government came to power.

"Earlier the governments did not allow the celebration of Janmashtami, Durga Puja and other festivals. Riots used to start before every festival. We cleared that no obstruction on festivals would be allowed, we said that there are only two places were a goon is welcome in Uttar Pradesh, either a jail or Ram naam satya hai," Adityanath said.

He told people present at the rally to go to the places around Gorakhpur where major development work was being done, click selfies and ask for votes on BJP's behalf.

"I ask all of you present here who are happy with our work in the state to visit the places where major development work is happening. Visit the under construction AIIMS premises, the Ramgarh Taal and other places where development is going on at a rapid pace, click selfies there and make them viral. Ask people on BJP's behalf to vote for lotus," he said.

Uttar Pradesh saw polling in the five phases of the Lok Sabha elections and will continue to see voting in the rest of the phases scheduled on May 12 and 19. The counting of votes will begin on May 23. (ANI)