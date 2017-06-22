SP, BSP back Meira Kumar as Oppn.'s Presidential candidate

[India], June 22 (ANI): The Samajwadi Party on Thursday said that Opposition's candidate Meira Kumar is a better candidate than National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) nominee Ramnath Kovind.

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said that Kumar has a more profound stature than Kovind.

"The Opposition has brought a good candidate. Her stature is more profound. She has held many important portfolios. She is well known. Opposition's candidate is a better candidate than NDA's nominee," said Yadav.

Echoing similar sentiment, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) also said that Kumar is the better choice for the post of the President. "Our supremo had said that if the Opposition nominates a better Dalit leader, then we will support it. We have extended our support to the Opposition," said BSP leader Satish Chandra Mishra. Earlier, Congress president Sonia Gandhi announced former Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar as the Opposition' Presidential nominee. She further appealed to the other parties to support the decision. The Opposition - Congress and the Communist Party of India (CPI), and other parties - decided to meet on Thursday to discuss the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) decision on Presidential nominee Ramnath Kovind. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had earlier said that the Opposition was a divided house over the Presidential elections as many of its partners have extended support to ruling NDA candidate. BJP president Amit Shah had announced the name of Kovind as NDA's consensus candidate for the post of Indian President. (ANI)