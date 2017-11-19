SP, BSP exploited Uttar Pradesh, says Adityanath

[India], Nov. 19 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleged on Sunday that the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had exploited the state for their own gains and made local bodies a hub of corruption.

"The SP and the BSP exploited the state and made local bodies a hub of corruption. Today, we have a government which works for development," Adityanath said while campaigning for civic body polls.

The chief minister said his government was committed to establish the rule of law in Uttar Pradesh and has been able to maintain law and order in the past six months.

The state will witness three-phase local body election beginning November 22. (ANI)