SP leader, home guard shot dead in UP

[India], May 01 (ANI): Samajwadi Party leader Parwat Singh Yadav and a home guard were shot dead by unidentified assailants here on Wednesday.

The incident took place when the SP leader was going to Shezadpur from Rampur when a Home guard asked him for lift. On their way, the men were stopped by unidentified miscreants who blocked their way and opened fire on the car. The guard died on the spot, whereas Singh was taken to a nearby forest where he was beaten up and then killed.

The police reached the spot immediately and recovered both bodies.

Rampur Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said the murder may have happened due to an old rivalry. An FIR has been registered in this regard, and a probe is underway. (ANI)