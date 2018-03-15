SP MLC asks for 'Y category security'

[India], Mar 15 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Member of Legislative Council (MLC) and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ashu Malik has written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asking for Y category security.

"Y category" entails security cover by 11 personnel, including one or two Commando and a Police personnel.

In the letter, Malik said that he has sought protection apprehending a threat to his life.

He also requested to provide gunner for his brother, a former Panchayat president.

The SP leader had earlier too wrote to the District Magistrate and the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) asking for security. (ANI)