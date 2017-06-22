SP on Bachchan row: Our pain is more than Congress

[India], June 22 (ANI): Taking a dig at the Congress for opposing Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan for promoting the Goods and Services Tax (GST) campaign, the Samajwadi Party (SP) on Thursday said its pain is more than the Congress as the superstar's wife represents the party in the Parliament.

The Narendra Modi government has roped in Bachchan to promote GST, scheduled to be implemented from July 1 that will bring one-tax structure in the Indian economy.

Talking to ANI, SP leader Naresh Aggarwal said, "We should have more problem with it as Jaya (Bachchan) is an MP of our party and praises are being made for the Modi Government. We should have more pain than the Congress."

Mumbai Regional Congress Committee President Sanjay Nirupam yesterday cornered Bachchan for advertising the NDA Government's GST campaign by saying the superstar should not promote the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'stupid act'. "Amitabh Bachchan is a very respectful person, but it is not necessary that he becomes a part of every stupid act of the BJP," Nirupam told ANI. He further said the veteran actor might face the brunt of the protest against the GST which may affect his image in the long term. The Congress refrained from commenting on its own party leader and said that one can express his views but the prerogative to choose anybody lies with the Government. Congress spokesperson Meem Afzal told ANI, "I don't know why he (Sanjay Nirupam) has opposed it. But, if the Government is bringing in GST then it is its prerogative to decide the brand ambassador. But, one can express his opinion."(ANI)